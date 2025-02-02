x
Sandeep Vanga posts a Click from his New Office

Published on February 2, 2025 by nymisha

Sandeep Vanga posts a Click from his New Office

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a sensation in Indian cinema. His last film Animal was a blockbuster and he is currently focused on his new film Spirit. Prabhas will play the lead role in this action drama and the shoot commences later this year. Most of the shoot of this film happens in Hyderabad. Sandeep Reddy Vanga took his Instagram and posted a click from his new office. The click presents a glimpse in which Megastar Chiranjeevi’s picture is visible clearly along with other movie posters. During several occasions, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he is a huge fan of Megastar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga met Chiranjeevi many times and there are reports about the duo teaming up for a film soon. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently occupied and he will complete Spirit by the mid of next year. He will then work on Animal Park along with Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga received a huge profit through Animal and he has invested big on his new office.

