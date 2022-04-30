Rs 7 Cr assets of Jacqueline Fernandez attached

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez cemented her position in Bollywood. The actress landed in trouble because of her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate officials are investigating the matter and the actress attended the investigation couple of times. The ED officials now attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores. Rs 7.12 crores are a fixed deposit and an amount of Rs 15 lakhs that was paid to a scriptwriter by Chandrasekhar.

The ED officials also alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez with Rs 5.71 crore worth of gifts. Sukesh Chandrasekhar was named in a money laundering case and the investigation revealed the relationship between Jacqueline Fernandez and Chandrasekhar. Several intimate pictures of the duo got leaked in the recent months. The actress urged the people not to share the pictures as they are a threat to her private life.