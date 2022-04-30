Acharya Day1 AP/TS Collections – Poor Opening

Acharya has taken a poor opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 27.50Cr. This is the third-biggest opening for Chiranjeevi. Barring a few centres the collections are very low right from the benefit shows. The film is carrying very poor reports and is expected to have huge losses for all the buyers.
Below are the area wise numbers:
|Area
|Acharya Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Pre release
|Nizam:
|6.9 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|4.5 Cr
|20 Cr
|UA
|3.6 Cr
|13.5 Cr
|Guntur
|3.7 Cr
|9.5 Cr
|East
|2.5 Cr
|9.5 Cr
|West
|2.9 Cr
|8 Cr
|Krishna
|1.9 Cr
|8Cr
|Nellore
|1.60 Cr
|4.5 Cr
|AP/TS
|27.60 Cr
|109 Cr
|ROI
|11 Cr
|Overseas
|11 Cr
|Worldwide
|131 Cr