Acharya Day1 AP/TS Collections – Poor Opening

Acharya has taken a poor opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 27.50Cr. This is the third-biggest opening for Chiranjeevi. Barring a few centres the collections are very low right from the benefit shows. The film is carrying very poor reports and is expected to have huge losses for all the buyers.

Below are the area wise numbers:

AreaAcharya Day1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release
Nizam:6.9 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded4.5 Cr20 Cr
UA 3.6 Cr13.5 Cr
Guntur3.7 Cr9.5 Cr
East2.5 Cr9.5 Cr
West2.9 Cr 8 Cr
Krishna 1.9 Cr8Cr
Nellore1.60 Cr4.5 Cr
AP/TS27.60 Cr109 Cr
ROI11 Cr
Overseas11 Cr
Worldwide131 Cr

