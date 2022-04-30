Acharya Day1 AP/TS Collections – Poor Opening

Acharya has taken a poor opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 27.50Cr. This is the third-biggest opening for Chiranjeevi. Barring a few centres the collections are very low right from the benefit shows. The film is carrying very poor reports and is expected to have huge losses for all the buyers.

Below are the area wise numbers:

Area Acharya Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre release Nizam: 6.9 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 4.5 Cr 20 Cr UA 3.6 Cr 13.5 Cr Guntur 3.7 Cr 9.5 Cr East 2.5 Cr 9.5 Cr West 2.9 Cr 8 Cr Krishna 1.9 Cr 8Cr Nellore 1.60 Cr 4.5 Cr AP/TS 27.60 Cr 109 Cr ROI 11 Cr Overseas 11 Cr Worldwide 131 Cr