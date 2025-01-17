Sai Varshith Kandula Pleads Guilty to White House Attack

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national and permanent resident of the United States, pleaded guilty to attacking the White House on May 22, 2023. Kandula intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House while carrying a Nazi flag, causing over $54,000 in damage. His stated goal was to overthrow the U.S. government and establish himself as a Nazi-inspired dictator.

Key Details of the Incident

Sai Varshith Kandula flew from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C., and rented a U-Haul truck from Dulles International Airport. He crashed the truck twice into metal barriers near Lafayette Square, north of the White House grounds. After the crash, he removed a 3-by-5-foot Nazi flag from his backpack before being detained by law enforcement. Kandula admitted to authorities that he intended to “seize power” and even stated he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do.”

Background and Family

At the time of the incident, Sai Varshith Kandula was living with his parents and brother in Chesterfield, a suburb west of St. Louis, Missouri. While specific details about his parents are not publicly available, it is known that he resided with his family. The FBI searched the family’s home the day after his arrest. Sai Varshith Kandula, who was born in India and holds a green card, was a student who graduated early from Marquette High School in January 2022. During his time at school, he was a member of the student council and the tennis team.

Sai Varshith Kandula pleaded guilty to willful injury or depredation of property of the U.S. a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, due to the terrorism-related nature of the offence, prosecutors indicated that the sentence could be extended to 12–15 years. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than eight years in prison.

Mental Health Concerns

Sai Varshith Kandula’s defense attorneys have raised concerns about his mental health, revealing that he is undergoing treatment for schizophrenia. Despite these claims, prosecutors emphasized that his actions were premeditated and driven by his desire to overthrow the government.

The attack caused significant damage to White House security barriers and raised concerns about the vulnerability of high-profile government buildings. Sai Varshith Kandula has remained in prison since his arrest in May 2023, and his case has drawn attention to the intersection of mental health issues and extremist ideologies.