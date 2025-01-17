x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Sai Varshith Kandula Pleads Guilty to White House Attack

Published on January 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shirish makes a big Statement on Anil Ravipudi
image
Khel Ratna Awards 2025: Gukesh, Manu Bhaker Shine at Prestigious Ceremony
image
Tollywood Film Shooting Updates
image
Shocking Facts in Saif Ali Khan’s Attack
image
Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa

Sai Varshith Kandula Pleads Guilty to White House Attack

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national and permanent resident of the United States, pleaded guilty to attacking the White House on May 22, 2023. Kandula intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House while carrying a Nazi flag, causing over $54,000 in damage. His stated goal was to overthrow the U.S. government and establish himself as a Nazi-inspired dictator.

Key Details of the Incident

Sai Varshith Kandula flew from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C., and rented a U-Haul truck from Dulles International Airport. He crashed the truck twice into metal barriers near Lafayette Square, north of the White House grounds. After the crash, he removed a 3-by-5-foot Nazi flag from his backpack before being detained by law enforcement. Kandula admitted to authorities that he intended to “seize power” and even stated he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do.”

Background and Family

At the time of the incident, Sai Varshith Kandula was living with his parents and brother in Chesterfield, a suburb west of St. Louis, Missouri. While specific details about his parents are not publicly available, it is known that he resided with his family. The FBI searched the family’s home the day after his arrest. Sai Varshith Kandula, who was born in India and holds a green card, was a student who graduated early from Marquette High School in January 2022. During his time at school, he was a member of the student council and the tennis team.

Sai Varshith Kandula pleaded guilty to willful injury or depredation of property of the U.S. a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, due to the terrorism-related nature of the offence, prosecutors indicated that the sentence could be extended to 12–15 years. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than eight years in prison.

Mental Health Concerns

Sai Varshith Kandula’s defense attorneys have raised concerns about his mental health, revealing that he is undergoing treatment for schizophrenia. Despite these claims, prosecutors emphasized that his actions were premeditated and driven by his desire to overthrow the government.

The attack caused significant damage to White House security barriers and raised concerns about the vulnerability of high-profile government buildings. Sai Varshith Kandula has remained in prison since his arrest in May 2023, and his case has drawn attention to the intersection of mental health issues and extremist ideologies.

Next Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa Previous Culprits behind Game Changer Piracy Arrested
else

TRENDING

image
Shirish makes a big Statement on Anil Ravipudi
image
Khel Ratna Awards 2025: Gukesh, Manu Bhaker Shine at Prestigious Ceremony
image
Tollywood Film Shooting Updates

Latest

image
Shirish makes a big Statement on Anil Ravipudi
image
Khel Ratna Awards 2025: Gukesh, Manu Bhaker Shine at Prestigious Ceremony
image
Tollywood Film Shooting Updates
image
Shocking Facts in Saif Ali Khan’s Attack
image
Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa

Most Read

image
Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa
image
Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth
image
AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy

Related Articles

Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet