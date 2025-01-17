x
Home > Politics

Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa

Published on January 17, 2025 by nymisha

A tense situation unfolded at the Kadapa Collectorate as followers of TDP leader BTech Ravi allegedly blocked others from submitting tenders for sand mining in the district. The incident, which took place in broad daylight and under police supervision, has raised eyebrows over the unchecked influence of local political factions in government processes.

The Andhra Pradesh government had invited tenders for sand mining in three sand reaches in YSR district to ensure free sand supply to the public. While the government aimed to reduce costs by encouraging competition, BTech Ravi’s followers reportedly tried to monopolize the process. They allegedly prevented other bidders from submitting tenders, leading to chaos at the Kadapa Mining Office.

BTech Ravi’s supporters gathered at the Mining Office early in the afternoon, hours before the tender submission deadline at 5:30 PM. They blocked the entrance, preventing other bidders, including leaders from TDP and Jana Sena, from entering the office. Despite the presence of media and police, the followers reportedly intimidated others, claiming that only their group would be allowed to submit tenders. The situation escalated when Kadapa One Town CI Ramakrishna arrived with a police team. Even then, the followers refused to back down, leading to heated arguments.

After repeated attempts to control the situation, CI Ramakrishna intervened and cleared the area, allowing all bidders to submit their tenders before the deadline. However, the incident has sparked concerns about the misuse of political influence in public tenders. The TDP government’s initiative to provide free sand to the public by charging only for transportation costs was intended to benefit citizens. However, the alleged interference by BTech Ravi’s followers highlights the challenges in ensuring a fair and transparent tender process.

