Shocking Facts in Saif Ali Khan’s Attack

The entire nation woke up to shocking news yesterday that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed and he was rushed to a hospital. With the blessings of everyone, he is out of danger but he was severely injured. Saif Ali Khan happens to be one of the richest actors of the country and he lives in a posh locality in Bandra region. The nation is quite surprised about how a robber got inside his residence and staged an attack. The cops released the picture of the accused and he is yet to be traced. He escaped through a local train from Mumbai and this is the only update from the cops.

Saif, having a garage of luxury cars was taken to hospital in an auto by his son Ibrahim. With a lot of household workers around, everyone is puzzled if the cars were unavailable or the drivers not in touch. The accused was spotted in the younger son Jeh’s room by Jeh’s nanny Eliyama Philip. Even she suffered injuries and the accused attacked with a knife. Twenty teams are formed for the investigation and nab the accused. He traveled in the route of Vasai-Virar and the cops are conducting searches in the region for the accused.

The police have also recovered a 2.5-inch portion of a knife that was taken out from Mr Khan’s spine. Saif Ali Khan’s residence is located in a gated community that has enough surveillance and security. But the accused was not spotted on any CCTV cameras and this is a huge surprise. He was not seen entering or exiting the apartment complex. The political parties started pointing fingers at each other after the attack on Saif Ali Khan took place.

After conducting the tests today, the doctors will decide if Saif Ali Khan can be shifted to a normal ward or if he has to continue in the ICU. A suspect was taken into custody today by the Mumbai cops but an official confirmation is awaited. Bollywood media speculated that the accused has demanded Rs 1 crore. Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others paid their visit to the hospital. The cops have collected the statements of all the household workers and supporting staff apart from Kareena Kapoor.