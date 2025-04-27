Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land

The Andhra Pradesh government-appointed three-member committee has concluded that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s family encroached 64 acres of forest land in Kadapa district. The district collector has sent a detailed report to the government, and further action is expected soon.

Forest and revenue officials discovered that Ramakrishna Reddy’s family has registered 146 acres of patta land in CK Dinne (Chinthakommadinne) mandal. This includes 71.49 acres under Sandeep Reddy’s name, 18.85 acres under Janardan Reddy’s name, and smaller portions under other family members’ names.

The committee found that the family incorporated 64 acres from survey number 1629, which contains 11,000 acres of forest land. They reportedly pressured a former Kadapa DFO during the previous government’s tenure to regularise these encroachments.

When revenue officials initially identified 55 acres of forest land in the Sajjala estate, the family approached the High Court. The court ordered a comprehensive investigation to identify boundaries, leading to the formation of the three-member committee comprising revenue, forest, and Land Survey of India officials.