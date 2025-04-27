x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Live: BRS Rajatotsava Sabha
image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land

The Andhra Pradesh government-appointed three-member committee has concluded that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s family encroached 64 acres of forest land in Kadapa district. The district collector has sent a detailed report to the government, and further action is expected soon.

Forest and revenue officials discovered that Ramakrishna Reddy’s family has registered 146 acres of patta land in CK Dinne (Chinthakommadinne) mandal. This includes 71.49 acres under Sandeep Reddy’s name, 18.85 acres under Janardan Reddy’s name, and smaller portions under other family members’ names.

The committee found that the family incorporated 64 acres from survey number 1629, which contains 11,000 acres of forest land. They reportedly pressured a former Kadapa DFO during the previous government’s tenure to regularise these encroachments.

Read Also: Survey Begins on Sajjala Family’s Land Encroachments

When revenue officials initially identified 55 acres of forest land in the Sajjala estate, the family approached the High Court. The court ordered a comprehensive investigation to identify boundaries, leading to the formation of the three-member committee comprising revenue, forest, and Land Survey of India officials.

Next Live: BRS Rajatotsava Sabha Previous Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
else

TRENDING

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team

Latest

image
Live: BRS Rajatotsava Sabha
image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Most Read

image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look