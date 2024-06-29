x
Home > Movie News > Samantha shifts her focus to Bollywood

Samantha shifts her focus to Bollywood

Published on June 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Samantha shifts her focus to Bollywood

Top actress Samantha has been on a break from a long time due to health-related reasons. The actress revealed that she has been suffering with Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress is done with the shoot of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The actress hasn’t announced any Telugu or Tamil film in the recent times. She seems to have been focused on Hindi films. Bollywood media speculates that Samantha is the leading lady in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The latest news says that the actress is also in talks for Raj and DK’s upcoming project that has Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Samantha earlier worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man: Season 2 and Citadel. Titled Rakhtabeej, it is a web series and the pre-production work has started recently. The shooting formalities are expected to start in August and an official announcement will be made soon. Samantha will soon commence the shoot of The Family Man: Season 3.

