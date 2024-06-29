Sunny Deol’s Jatt

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is working with Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer. The shoot of the film commenced recently and the current schedule of the film is happening in Hyderabad. As per the ongoing buzz, Jatt is the title considered for this pan-Indian film. The film is shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously and it would be dubbed into other regional languages. Regina Cassandra and Sayami Kher are the leading ladies and the film has a huge dose of action. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget film.

Jatt is aimed for release during the second half of 2025. Sunny Deol turned a signing spree after the super success of Gadar 2. He completed the shoot of Lahore: 1947 that is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Top actor Aamir Khan is the producer of this film. After completing the shoot of Jatt, Sunny Deol will start the shoot of Border 2.