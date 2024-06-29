Analysis: The Fate of Leaders Who Floated Political Parties and Criticized Pawan

Spread the love

The fate of leaders like VV Lakshmi Narayana, Ramachandra Yadav, and Jada Sravan, who floated their own political parties and criticized Pawan Kalyan’s way of running a political party during 2019-24 is being discussed on social media now. The electoral defeats of these leaders in 2024 stand in stark contrast to the resounding success of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, underscoring that criticism alone is not enough to build a successful political movement. Details as follows:

VV Lakshmi Narayana: A Fall from Grace

VV Lakshmi Narayana, a former CBI joint director, faced a significant downfall in the 2024 elections. He floated the Jai Bharat National Party and contested as an MLA candidate from Vizag North, securing around 5000 votes, which is under 3% of the total votes. This was a stark contrast to his 2019 performance when he contested as a Vizag MP under the Jana Sena banner and received close to 3 lakh votes, amounting to 23%.

After resigning from Jana Sena, Lakshmi Narayana made critical comments about Pawan Kalyan, even suggesting how Pawan should run his party. He claimed that the votes he received in 2019 were due to his own charisma and not Pawan’s influence. However, his performance in 2024 indicates that the lack of association with Pawan significantly affected his electoral prospects.

Votes in 2019 on Janasena Ticket (MP): 2,88,000 (23%)

Votes in 2024 on his own party Ticket(MLA): 5160 (3%)

Ramachandra Yadav: Influence and Resources Fail to Deliver

Industrialist Ramachandra Yadav, who floated the BCY Party, also faced a disappointing result in the 2024 elections. In 2019, Yadav contested the assembly elections on a Jana Sena ticket and finished third, securing more than 16,000 votes (18%).

Despite his financial resources and influence, he faced dissatisfaction from Pawan Kalyan, who was reportedly unhappy with Yadav’s actions during the 2019 elections, particularly his alleged involvement in distributing money to voters. As a result, Pawan closed the doors for Yadav within Jana Sena, prompting Yadav to launch his own party. He criticized Pawan’s leadership style, but in the 2024 elections, Yadav received only around 4500 votes, roughly 2% of the total, highlighting the challenges of establishing a new political party without strong grassroots support.

Votes in 2019 on Janasena Ticket : 16,500 (18%)

Votes in 2024 on his own party Ticket : 4500 (2%)

Jada Sravan: Minimal Impact

Jada Sravan, who launched the Jaibhim Rao Bharat Party, faced an even more dismal outcome. Contesting from Tadikonda, he received only 71 votes, which is 0.04% of the total votes. Sravan had frequently criticized Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, but his negligible vote count in the 2024 elections underscores the limited appeal and reach of his new party.

Votes in 2024 on his own party ticket: 71 (0.04%)

Despite the criticism and the emergence of splinter parties, Pawan Kalyan successfully steered Jana Sena to a remarkable victory in the 2024 elections. Jana Sena won all 21 out of 21 MLA seats and 2 out of 2 MP seats it contested. This electoral success highlights Pawan’s strong leadership and the party’s robust support base, contrasting sharply with the poor performance of those who broke away and criticized him.