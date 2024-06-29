x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics > Ali’s Political Retirement: A Result of Closed Doors from TDP and Jana Sena

Ali’s Political Retirement: A Result of Closed Doors from TDP and Jana Sena

Published on June 29, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s special care for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT players disrupting Theatrical Releases
image
Tollywood-Telangana Govt Clash: Overreactions and Consequences
image
NTR about Devara 2
image
Prabhas to wrap up Raja Saab

Ali’s Political Retirement: A Result of Closed Doors from TDP and Jana Sena

Spread the love

Ali’s Goodbye to YSRCP:

Popular Tollywood comedian Ali, who had been a supporter of YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced his resignation from the party. He recently released a video stating that he will now focus on his career in movies and television and step away from politics. This decision marks a significant shift for Ali, who has been actively involved in politics for several years.

Previous Tensions with Jana Sena

In 2019, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan criticized Ali in Rajahmundry for joining the YSRC despite receiving a ticket from Jana Sena. Ali responded sharply to Pawan, pointing out that, unlike Pawan who had the support of Chiranjeevi, Ali had to make his way in the industry. He founded a charitable trust and helped people of all communities in Rajahmundry. Ali argued that while Pawan’s career was taking off, he had already established himself. Ali questioned Pawan’s support claims, noting he had never received a role in Pawan’s films or financial assistance. However, these statements were perceived as arrogance by many Telugu people.

What did he get in YSRCP:

Furthermore, despite his support for the YSRCP, Ali did not receive an MLA or MP ticket in any election. Instead, he was appointed to an insignificant post as an electronic media advisor. This move alienated many of his supporters, who viewed him as a traitor to Pawan Kalyan during a crucial period in his political career.

Speculations and Rumors: No Open Doors for Ali in TDP and JSP

Following Ali’s announcement of his political retirement, rumors began to circulate that he might join the TDP or Jana Sena in the future, especially since the YSRCP suffered a significant defeat in the 2024 elections. However, sources indicate that both the TDP and Jana Sena have closed their doors to Ali, leaving him with no viable political options. This lack of support likely influenced his decision to retire from politics entirely.

Ali’s resignation from the YSR Congress Party and his decision to retire from politics appear to be the result of the closed doors from TDP and Janasena. At the same time, with no significant role within the YSRCP, Ali has decided to return to his roots in the entertainment industry. We need to wait and see if he will become busy in movies and regain his old glory.

Next Analysis: The Fate of Leaders Who Floated Political Parties and Criticized Pawan Previous Ration rice exported from Kakinada port, says Nadendla
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s special care for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT players disrupting Theatrical Releases
image
NTR about Devara 2

Latest

image
Allu Arjun’s special care for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT players disrupting Theatrical Releases
image
Tollywood-Telangana Govt Clash: Overreactions and Consequences
image
NTR about Devara 2
image
Prabhas to wrap up Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Tollywood-Telangana Govt Clash: Overreactions and Consequences
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Declaration: A Comprehensive Plan for Sanatana Dharma Protection
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look