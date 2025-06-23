Samay Raina’s Latent show returns on YouTube

About four months after controversy erupted surrounding comedian Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent,” it has made a subtle return on a different network. This surprising reappearance has generated enthusiasm among fans eager for new episodes. Earlier this year, the show encountered significant criticism when podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a contentious comment regarding a contestant’s parents. This statement incited considerable outrage and led to legal repercussions, resulting in multiple lawsuits against Allahabadia, Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, ultimately causing the show’s removal from its platform.

In the aftermath of the backlash, segments of the show have resurfaced online, but not through the original channel. Instead, they are now available on a newly active page titled “India’s Got Latent Clips”. This revitalized channel offers a blend of content accessible to the public and for members only, boasting over 500 videos. The page currently has 522 videos and approximately 4,93,000 subscribers, having transitioned from a private to a public status as noted by several fans. Shortly after the reappearance of these videos, fans expressed their excitement, filling the comments section with anticipation for upcoming episodes.

Following the controversy, Raina removed all episodes from his official channel and released a statement reflecting on the situation. He mentioned, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time,” he stated at the time. Meanwhile, Raina is gearing up for his upcoming tour, which he previously announced will cover various locations in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, kicking off on June 5 in Cologne and concluding on July 20 in Sydney.