SIT Issues Notice to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in AP Liquor Scam

Published on June 23, 2025 by swathy

SIT Issues Notice to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in AP Liquor Scam

In a major development in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh liquor scam investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has served legal notices to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of former minister Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, summoning him for questioning on June 25. The case, which is now snowballing into a significant political scandal, has already led to the arrest of nine individuals, with more high-profile names under the scanner.

The SIT has intensified its probe and reportedly found substantial links pointing to the role of both Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohith Reddy in the massive liquor kickbacks scam. Mohith has been named as A369 in the case and is suspected to have been a key beneficiary of illegal funds distributed during the recent elections.

Investigators believe that Rs. 250 crore was routed through intermediaries to support MLA and MP candidates contesting on behalf of the YSRCP in various districts. The money is said to have been moved using Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, who is identified as A1 in the case, and allegedly managed the core financial dealings of the liquor scam.

Sources claim that both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith were recipients of these funds, which were then circulated to influence the electoral process. The SIT believes Mohith played a critical role in receiving and distributing these funds during the elections and is now preparing to question him in detail about the flow of money, involved persons, and methods of distribution.

Earlier, the SIT had already arrested Bhaskar Reddy and his close associate Venkatesh Naidu, identified as a benami. Their arrest reports were submitted to the court confirming their involvement. As the probe tightens, Bhaskar Reddy has filed for anticipatory bail in the ACB Court in Vijayawada, which is scheduled for hearing today.

