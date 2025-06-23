Who Bagged Rajinikanth’s Coolie Telugu Rights?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Superstar Rajinikanth in his next film titled Coolie. The shooting formalities are completed and the film is announced for August 14th release across the globe. There is a huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. Mythri Movie Distributors, Dil Raju, Asian Suniel, Annapurna Studios and Naga Vamsi are in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. The bids are fancy and are between Rs 40-45 crores.

As per the latest development, Asian Suniel has bagged the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie for a fancy offer. Asian Suniel released Rajinikanth’s Jailer on a distribution basis and the film made huge money. Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie have offered the film for Asian Suniel and Coolie will have a grand release through Asian Cinemas in Telugu. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John will have other prominent roles. Anirudh is the music composer of Coolie.