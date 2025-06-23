x
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Who Bagged Rajinikanth’s Coolie Telugu Rights?

Published on June 23, 2025 by swathy

Who Bagged Rajinikanth’s Coolie Telugu Rights?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Superstar Rajinikanth in his next film titled Coolie. The shooting formalities are completed and the film is announced for August 14th release across the globe. There is a huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. Mythri Movie Distributors, Dil Raju, Asian Suniel, Annapurna Studios and Naga Vamsi are in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. The bids are fancy and are between Rs 40-45 crores.

As per the latest development, Asian Suniel has bagged the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie for a fancy offer. Asian Suniel released Rajinikanth’s Jailer on a distribution basis and the film made huge money. Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie have offered the film for Asian Suniel and Coolie will have a grand release through Asian Cinemas in Telugu. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John will have other prominent roles. Anirudh is the music composer of Coolie.

