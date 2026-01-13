Sharwa’s NNNM, A Sankranthi Surprise!

Charming Star Sharwa has carved out a unique Sankranthi sentiment for himself. Whenever he joins the festive race, he arrives a little later than others- yet consistently with wholesome, family-centric entertainers tailored for the season.

Sharwa has managed to deliver surprise hits during the festival period, although there is heavy competition every time. The trend began with Express Raja in 2016, which emerged as a blockbuster relative to its modest budget. He followed it up the very next year with Shatamanam Bhavati, a film that opened with steady expectations but turned into a massive blockbuster.

Now, all eyes are on whether Sharwa can complete a Sankranthi hat-trick with his upcoming entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film has created a positive buzz, thanks to its engaging promos and family-friendly vibe.

The content appears relatable, clean, and entertainment-driven- exactly the combination that clicks big during Sankranthi. If the film manages to garner strong word of mouth after release, NNNM has every chance of emerging as another festival winner for Sharwa.