Sharwa’s Utmost Dedication For Bhogi

Charming Star Sharwa’s pan-India spectacle Bhogi has entered a crucial phase as a lengthy and demanding new action schedule commenced today in Hyderabad. Sharwa, having already completed an earlier schedule, is now showcasing utmost dedication by filming continuously until this extensive second schedule wraps up.

A massive, specially constructed set has been erected for this schedule, where the team is shooting two breathtaking action sequences under the supervision of stunt director Dilip Subbarayan. Both sequences are designed to amplify the film’s raw intensity and authentic 1960s backdrop, promising a visual treat for action lovers.

The Bhogi working still captures Sharwa in a commanding stance on a dimly lit road with a hammer over his shoulder, immersed in a storm of smoke and shadows. Ahead of him stand director Sampath Nandi and stunt choreographer Dilip Subbarayan, orchestrating the scene’s drama and aggression. The atmosphere, charged with tension and artistic chaos, hints at the ferocity the film promises on screen.

Further enriching the film’s immersive world is art director Kiran Kumar Manne, who is meticulously crafting expansive sets with fine period detailing to bring the 1960s landscape to life. Kishore Kumar Arokia cranks the camera, while Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhogi also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in substantial, performance-driven roles.