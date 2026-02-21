x
Movie News

Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments

Sithara Entertainments is the busiest production house with more than 15 films lined up and they are in various stages of shoot and production. S Naga Vamsi has a habit of repeating his directors and technicians. He is now repeating the heroines for his upcoming projects. Meenakshi Chaudhary worked for Sithara Entertainments in films like Lucky Baskhar and Anaganaga Oka Raju. She has been a lucky charm for the production house and the actress is finalized as the leading lady in Karthi’s film that will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. MAD fame Kalyan Shankar is the director of this entertainer.

Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom that is produced by Sithara. She is also the heroine in Akhil’s upcoming movie Lenin which is also backed by Sithara Entertainments. The latest speculations say that Bhagyashri Borse is in talks for Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film that will be produced by the same production house. Swaroop is the director and the shoot commences soon. This would be the third outing for Bhagyashri Borse with Sithara. The production house is currently repeating their heroines like Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhagyashri Borse.

