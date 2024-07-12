Shocking Allegations: YS Jagan Accused of Attempted Murder Plot

Spread the love

In a dramatic twist, TDP’s Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju has dropped a bombshell at the Guntur police station. He’s accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan of hatching a sinister plot against him. Raju claims Jagan and some top officials cooked up fake CBI cases, aiming to have him killed on the night of his arrest. The alleged masterminds? None other than former CM YS Jagan himself, along with CBI Director General Sunil Kumar, and IPS officers Sitaramanjaneyulu and Vijay Paul.

The story goes back to May 14, 2021. Picture this: Raju, in the middle of his birthday bash, suddenly arrested at home. No proper warning, nothing. The CBI swooped in, slapping a treason case on him out of the blue. But here’s the kicker – Raju saw it coming. He’d already gone to court, warning that the YSRCP government was pushing the police to arrest him on bogus charges.

After his arrest, Raju (aka RRR) didn’t sit quietly. He took his fight to the Supreme Court, landing himself in an Army hospital the very next day. He fought tooth and nail, even managing to get orders to save call records of the officers involved in his arrest. Now, he’s knocking on the High Court’s door, asking for a full-blown CBI probe into the whole mess.

This wild turn of events has sent Andhra Pradesh’s political scene into a tailspin. It’s laying bare just how bad things have gotten between the ruling party and almost opposition party “YSRCP”.

-Sanyogita