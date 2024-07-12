x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur
Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Kejriwal

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Retired postal staff allege inhuman treatment by Chief Post Master General
image
India’s Cricket Nightmare: Record-Low Test Score at Home
image
Is Andhra Pradesh a stepchild?
image
Radhika Apte expecting her First Child
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unexpected Voting

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Kejriwal

Spread the love

In a significant development for Delhi’s Chief Minister, the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in the Delhi excise case, offering a glimmer of hope for the embattled leader.

A two-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued the interim bail order. In their decision, the judges noted that Kejriwal had already been incarcerated for over 90 days and acknowledged his status as an elected representative. The bench also referred the matter of his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench for further examination.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, claimed that Kejriwal had refused to provide passwords for his electronic devices. Raju also stated that the agency had gathered substantial evidence, including direct communications between Kejriwal and alleged hawala operators. However, Kejriwal’s advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, refuted these allegations, arguing that the purported evidence was not part of the initial case materials.

Despite this reprieve in the ED case, Kejriwal’s legal troubles are far from over. He remains in custody due to a separate detention order by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the liquor case.

-Sanyogita

Next Shocking Allegations: YS Jagan Accused of Attempted Murder Plot Previous A Cuppa with Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
India’s Cricket Nightmare: Record-Low Test Score at Home
image
Radhika Apte expecting her First Child
image
Six Re-releases for Prabhas

Latest

image
Retired postal staff allege inhuman treatment by Chief Post Master General
image
India’s Cricket Nightmare: Record-Low Test Score at Home
image
Is Andhra Pradesh a stepchild?
image
Radhika Apte expecting her First Child
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unexpected Voting

Most Read

image
Retired postal staff allege inhuman treatment by Chief Post Master General
image
Is Andhra Pradesh a stepchild?
image
Borugadda Anil Kumar Arrested Amid Alleged Assassination Plot

Related Articles

Sprouts: Amazing Benefits Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Kavya Thapar Saree Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes Love Reddy Pre release Event Kiara Advani White Vibes Only Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch