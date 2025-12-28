x
Home > Politics

SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Published on December 28, 2025 by nymisha

Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
Prabhas' Lengthiest Speech on Stage
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event Set2

SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

The investigation into the supply of adulterated ghee used for preparing Tirumala laddus has reached a crucial stage, with the Special Investigation Team questioning former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. SIT officials examined him for nearly two and a half hours at their office near Alipiri in Tirupati.

Investigators questioned why the supply of adulterated ghee from a dairy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, went undetected during his tenure. They also sought to know why corrective action was not taken at the time, despite the issue involving the sentiments of millions of devotees. According to sources, Bhumana informed officials that the tender process and procurement decisions were handled by the relevant departments and committees, and that the board only approved recommendations presented to it.

The SIT focused on changes made to tender norms in 2020, which allegedly allowed dairies without adequate capacity or qualifications to supply ghee to TTD. Officials asked whether he was aware of these relaxations when he was a special invitee and later chairman. Bhumana reportedly maintained that such technical matters fell under the responsibility of officials and subject experts.

Investigators also questioned whether dairy plants supplying ghee were inspected regularly, given the religious and public importance of laddu preparation. Bhumana is said to have replied that quality checks and inspections were carried out by dairy experts and procurement officials, not by the board chairman directly.

Meanwhile, the SIT has already sought prosecution approval against several officials named in the charge sheet. Approval has been granted for four employees so far, and the remaining process is expected to be completed soon.

The probe has also revealed that commissions were allegedly collected from ghee suppliers at a fixed rate per kilogram. Statements from dairy owners have confirmed these payments. Investigators are now working to establish who directed the collection of these commissions.

Prabhas' Lengthiest Speech on Stage
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts

Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
Prabhas' Lengthiest Speech on Stage
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event Set2

Can Stepping Away from Cinema Work for Vijay? Lessons from Star Politicians
SIT Grills Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans

