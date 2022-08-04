Sita Ramam Movie Review

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Premier show begins 7PM EST.

6:30AM Sita’s back story has been revealed

6:25AM ‘ Oh Sita ‘ song yet again showcases the director Hanu Raghavapudi’s strength in visuals.

First Half Report : A Classy , beautiful tale with exemplary production design. Lyrics,dialogues and background score are top class. Downside if any is slow paced story telling ( Which is obvious with the genre), first 30 mins is ordinary

6:10AM Interval with a twist !

6:05AM Vennela Kishore Murali Sharma comedy scene in the palace came out well.

6:00AM ‘ Intha andam ‘ song is yet another lyrical beauty.

5:50AM Sita Ramam production design is exemplary

5:45AM ‘ Epudo ninnu chuse vela ‘ song lyrics are excellent.

5:40AM Anonymous girl seetamahalakshmi writes chain of letters to Ram

5:30AM Flashback time , 1965 Lieutenant Ram ( Dulquer ) army scenes are shown

5:10AM : Set in 1985 , Afreen has been tasked to handover a letter in India – Hyderabad

5AM : Pakistan army major Taariq ‘s grand daughter is Afreen ( Rashmika )

The makers of Mahanati are back with one more interesting attempt titled ‘Sita Ramam’, a romantic saga directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Sumanth and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors in this emotional attempt. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music album is trending all over and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. Vyjayanthi Movies bankrolled this prestigious project. The makers spent a bomb on the promotions and Sita Ramam is heading for a pan-Indian release.

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Music director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Produced By Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema

Cast : Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur,Sumanth and Rashmika Mandanna

Release date: 5th August 2022 (India)

