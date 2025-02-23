SLBC Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Rescue efforts are in full swing at the SLBC tunnel accident site. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams entered the tunnel using a loco train and travelled 11 kilometres inside. However, water has accumulated up to three feet beyond this point, making further movement difficult. To continue the mission, the rescue team had to walk nearly three kilometres, covering a total distance of 14 kilometres inside the tunnel. They finally reached the location of the tunnel boring machine (TBM), which had been affected by the accident.

During the accident, the rear section of the TBM suffered damage, and both sides of the machine were buried under mud and debris. According to officials, the TBM had moved 80 meters backwards due to the impact. The rescue teams faced significant challenges in reaching the front part of the machine. The presence of water, mud, and debris has made it difficult to safely extract the trapped.

Several teams, including NDRF, SDRF, Singareni workers, and the Indian Army, have joined the rescue mission. Nagar Kurnool District Collector Santosh conducted a review meeting to coordinate efforts. The operation now includes 130 NDRF personnel, 125 SDRF members, 24 Singareni workers, and 24 Indian Army personnel, all working together to bring the situation under control.