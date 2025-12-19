Young actor in Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Sharwanand is currently shooting for the pending portions of Naari Naari Naduma Murari and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju is the director and the film is said to be a hilarious entertainer loaded with family emotions. Young actor Sree Vishnu has a cameo in Naari Naari Naduma Murari and the actor has recently completed his portion of shoot recently. His role is said to be a surprise and it will be revealed during the climax of the film.

Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are the leading ladies in Naari Naari Naduma Murari. Vishal Chandra Shekar is the music composer and the film is carrying good expectations. The promotional activities will start after New Year. Sharwanand is also done with the shoot of Biker and the film’s release is pushed to February 2026. He also signed Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi and the film’s shoot resumes after Sankranthi.