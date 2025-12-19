x
Home > Politics

Arrest Me First if PPP Is Wrong: Satya Kumar Dares Jagan

Published on December 19, 2025

Arrest Me First if PPP Is Wrong: Satya Kumar Dares Jagan

Arrest Me First if PPP Is Wrong: Satya Kumar Dares Jagan

Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has come down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on medical colleges being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Andhra Pradesh. Reacting to Jagan’s warning that contractors involved in PPP projects would be sent to jail if YSRCP returns to power, Satya Kumar said such statements expose political arrogance and an irresponsible mindset. He made it clear that no one was intimidated by such threats and openly challenged Jagan to arrest him first if the PPP model was illegal.
The minister said the PPP policy is not an invention of the state government but a nationally accepted model backed by the NDA government, NITI Aayog, the National Medical Commission, parliamentary standing committees, and even the courts. He questioned whether Jagan was prepared to accuse all these institutions of wrongdoing. Satya Kumar also clarified that PPP does not mean privatization and that the government would retain full control over fees, admissions, and reservations.

The controversy escalated after Jagan met the Governor, claiming to submit one crore signatures opposing PPP medical colleges. The government dismissed the claim, alleging that the signatures were fabricated and meant to mislead the public. Ministers argued that the PPP model would rapidly add medical seats and improve access to healthcare for poor students. With both sides hardening their stand, the issue has now turned into a major political confrontation in Andhra Pradesh.

