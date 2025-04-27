x
Movie News

Sri Vishu and Sai Dharam Tej Appreciated Sarangapani: Producer

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

Sri Vishu and Sai Dharam Tej Appreciated Sarangapani: Producer

Veteran and Senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is one of the most tasteful and creative producers in Telugu cinema. He is known for making content driven films that generally perform very well at the box office.

The latest film from this producer is Sarangapani Jathakam. This film released in theatres on April 25, and it is creating a laugh riot at the box office.

In this context, the post release promotional campaign of the film was held this morning and the producer revealed a few interesting facts.

Krishna Prasad revealed that young heroes, Shri Vishnu and Sai Dharam Tej had called him on the phone and appreciated him for backing a film like Sarangapani.

The senior producer pointed out that such clean comedy entertainers always have patronage in Telugu cinema. He thanked Director MohanaKrishna Indraganti for coming up with such clean comedy and Hero Priyadarshi for standing in the forefront and headlining it.

This film is now providing some clean family entertainment to the audience this summer season and the team is said to be super excited with the kind of reception that it is getting.

