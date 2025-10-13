Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede

Tamil actor and TVK Chief Vijay conducted a massive political meeting in Karur last month and this turned out to be a tragedy. The stampede killed 41 people which included women and children. The incident has turned out to be a national sensation and the investigation is going on. The Supreme Court today has ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the stampede. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also appointed a three-member committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Ajay Rastogi. Two IPS officers would be a part of the investigative team.

The Supreme Court said that the incident ‘shook the nation’ and the top court questioned why Madras High Court’s Chennai bench denied CBI investigation in the incident. The rally took place on September 27th and 60 people were injured apart from 41 deaths. The security guidelines were violated and more than 30000 people gathered in a location which can accommodate just 10000 people. Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 2 lakhs were paid for the injured.