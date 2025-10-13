x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede

Published on October 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede

Tamil actor and TVK Chief Vijay conducted a massive political meeting in Karur last month and this turned out to be a tragedy. The stampede killed 41 people which included women and children. The incident has turned out to be a national sensation and the investigation is going on. The Supreme Court today has ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the stampede. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also appointed a three-member committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Ajay Rastogi. Two IPS officers would be a part of the investigative team.

The Supreme Court said that the incident ‘shook the nation’ and the top court questioned why Madras High Court’s Chennai bench denied CBI investigation in the incident. The rally took place on September 27th and 60 people were injured apart from 41 deaths. The security guidelines were violated and more than 30000 people gathered in a location which can accommodate just 10000 people. Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 2 lakhs were paid for the injured.

Next Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event Previous Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Latest

image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

Most Read

image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event