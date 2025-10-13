Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna inaugurated newly constructed classrooms at a school in Basavannapalli village of Kirikera Panchayat, Hindupur Rural Mandal. The project was completed at a cost of ₹64 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone for a new road project from Basavannapalli to Bharat Nagar, to be developed under the NREGS scheme at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.

Speaking at the event, Balakrishna paid tribute to his father, the late N.T. Rama Rao, recalling that it was NTR who first brought industries and educational institutions to the Hindupur region. “Whatever progress this area has seen began with NTR’s vision for development,” he said.

In a candid moment, Balakrishna shared that academics were never his strongest interest while growing up. “I was never too passionate about studies,” he admitted with a smile. “Still, I managed to complete my degree, and soon after, I entered the film industry.”

He explained that his films often aim to carry a social message and inspire people in positive ways. “I learned from my father that whatever we do should benefit society,” he said, emphasizing that public service and responsibility were values deeply instilled in him by NTR.

Addressing the students, Balakrishna encouraged them to focus on becoming good citizens and to bring pride to their teachers and parents through their achievements. “Education shapes your future, but your character defines your journey. Strive to make your family and your community proud,” he urged.