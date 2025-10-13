x
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on October 13, 2025 by swathy

No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

After the recent stampede that took place in Karur during the political speech of Vijay, there are strong speculations about the release of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. Tamil circles speculated that the film’s release may be pushed considering the situations in the state. But there is no truth in the news. Jana Nayagan will arrive in theatres as per the plan on January 9th, 2026. The team is busy completing the pending post-production work of the film.

The promotional activities will start in November and Vijay will attend two events that are scheduled to take place in December. The theatrical trailer will be released on the New Year’s eve and the film will hit the screens as per the plan. The film will also have a wide release in the Telugu states. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan and KVN Productions are the producers. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this social drama.

