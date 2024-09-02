x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Surge in Illegal Indian Immigration to USA via Canada

Published on September 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense

Surge in Illegal Indian Immigration to USA via Canada

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, a record number of 5,152 Indians have entered the USA on foot from Canada since June. Experts believe that most immigrants are crossing via the Mexico route since December. The number of undocumented Indians in the US and Canada has reached an all-time high, despite both countries having scanners. Canada-bound Indians are also seeking asylum in the UK while in transit. The Canada-USA border, the longest in the world, stretches across 9,000 km. The average monthly number of Indians caught at the USA-Canada border during the first half of this year has increased by 47 percent, according to reports.

Despite strict regulations and security checks, Indians have taken this route to enter the USA. According to a report from the Boston Consulting Group, Indian Americans make up 1.5 percent of the US population but account for 5-6 percent of income tax payers. Another report stated that asylum claims at UK ports have increased by 136 percent. Most of these claimants are Canada-bound transit passengers with stopovers in the United Kingdom. The governments of the USA and UK have informed Canada about this trend. The USA has sought a more rigorous visa screening process, while the UK government says that all Indian nationals residing in Canada should obtain transit visas for stopovers.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) declined to comment on the matter. The main reasons for this trend are Canada’s accessible visa system and soft border. Canada has witnessed a huge rise in asylum claims from Indian nationals, according to reports from the Refugee Protection Division (RPD). Claims reached 9,060 last year and 6,056 between January and March of this year. A US Presidential Proclamation in June temporarily suspended the entry of some non-US citizens. While the Canada border is attracting undocumented Indians to the US, the UK’s appeal lies in the exemption for Canada-bound Indians from obtaining transit visas for London stopovers.

-Sanyogita

Next Kiccha Sudeep’s BRB: Global Sovereign Arrives Previous Pawan Kalyan cancels all Updates
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look