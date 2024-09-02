Pawan Kalyan cancels all Updates

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he is quite busy with AP politics. The actor-turned-politician is celebrating his birthday today and grand celebrations are planned. The makers of his upcoming film OG have planned to release the first single from the movie on the occasion. The teams of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu had plans of releasing birthday posters but Pawan Kalyan has asked them to cancel their plans. Due to the ongoing floods in AP, Pawan Kalyan asked the makers of his films to postpone the updates.

There will be no updates for fans. Pawan Kalyan’s super hit film Gabbar Singh is re-releasing today in a record number of screens and the openings are quite good. Pawan Kalyan also promised the makers of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh that he would complete the pending shoots this year. OG is slated for March 27th, 2025 release while the release dates of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be finalized after the shooting portions are wrapped up.