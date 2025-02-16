Suriya is now focused on Telugu Films

Tamil actor Suriya has delivered a series of duds in Tamil. Kanguva has been his biggest debacle and the actor spent a long time on the film. He is done with the shoot of Retro directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the film is due for summer release. Suriya has been keen to work with Telugu directors and he promised to do a straight Telugu film long ago. But things got delayed due to various reasons. Suriya is now in plans to take up back-to-back Telugu films and they will be shot in Tamil simultaneously.

He has given his nod to Venky Atluri for a film and the shoot commences this year. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this project. He is also holding talks with Chandoo Mondeti for a film and the discussions are in initial stages. Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts will produce this project. He is also in talks with a top production house for a multi-starrer film along with his brother Karthi. Suriya is finally lining up back-to-back films in Telugu.