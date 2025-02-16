A Big Wakeup Call for Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen is one young actor who is active and is a good performer. He also has the niche of dancing skills and he can do comic roles and emote well. Still the actor has been falling short of expectations. He has chosen controversies rather than promoting the content of his films. His aggressiveness during the promotional events got him trolled several times. His recent film Laila turned out to be a huge dud and everyone is laughing at Vishwak Sen for his poor script selections. A Tollywood insider says that Vishwak Sen is talented but he is in a mad rush of films. He is more focused on remuneration than on picking up the right scripts.

He is in a hurry to complete a film and this impacts the output. Actors like Adivi Sesh, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Naveen Polishetty are focused on delivering quality content while Vishwak Sen is busy releasing three films every year. He is also charging big remuneration that is beyond his market. It is unknown to many that the producers of Laila are expected to lose double digit number. Except the music rights, none of them are sold. Laila is a bigger debacle than Mechanic Rocky. Its high time for Vishwak Sen to take a break, spend ample time on the script and the pre-production work before commencing the shoot of his next.

He is committed to Anudeep for a film and this project too changed hands because of his remuneration quote. Sithara Entertainments agreed to pay him big and sign the film. Take a break Vishwak Sen and come up with the right film. Even his fans are trolling him after the release of Laila. Big comeback is needed for this young and talented actor.