When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok

Bollywood filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan in Ek Ajnabee revealed that Bachchan struggles with insomnia. Apoorva shared that despite long hours on set, Bachchan was always energetic and eager to make plans after work. During their shoot in Bangkok, Bachchan expressed a keen interest in exploring the local culture and even visited a strip club, wearing an unbuttoned shirt, which left Apoorva “mind-blown”. When Bachchan asked Apoorva for a tour of Bangkok, Apoorva hesitantly informed him about Patpong, a district known for its live shows, warning that his presence there could cause chaos. However, Bachchan insisted on going, and they were accompanied by other actors and a producer. Apoorva recalled that Bachchan was dressed in a shirt with most of the buttons undone and a traditional Thai dhoti-like garment as they headed to a club known for its live shows.

The legendary actor caused a frenzy among the Indians there. Apoorva described how Bachchan walked through the area as casually as if he were in his own neighborhood. After watching the show, Bachchan reportedly responded with just two words – “Mind blowing.” Apoorva further shared that despite returning around 2:30-3:00 AM, Bachchan was back on set at 5:30 AM sharp, only two and a half hours later. He shared that the veteran actor would suggest renting a cinema and personally call Yash Chopra to request a screening of Bunty Aur Babli. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest and highest paid Bollywood actors and he has several achievements to his name.