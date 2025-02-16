x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok

Published on February 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok
image
A Big Wakeup Call for Vishwak Sen
image
Suriya is now focused on Telugu Films
image
Understanding the New Income Tax Bill
image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer

When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan in Ek Ajnabee revealed that Bachchan struggles with insomnia. Apoorva shared that despite long hours on set, Bachchan was always energetic and eager to make plans after work. During their shoot in Bangkok, Bachchan expressed a keen interest in exploring the local culture and even visited a strip club, wearing an unbuttoned shirt, which left Apoorva “mind-blown”. When Bachchan asked Apoorva for a tour of Bangkok, Apoorva hesitantly informed him about Patpong, a district known for its live shows, warning that his presence there could cause chaos. However, Bachchan insisted on going, and they were accompanied by other actors and a producer. Apoorva recalled that Bachchan was dressed in a shirt with most of the buttons undone and a traditional Thai dhoti-like garment as they headed to a club known for its live shows.

The legendary actor caused a frenzy among the Indians there. Apoorva described how Bachchan walked through the area as casually as if he were in his own neighborhood. After watching the show, Bachchan reportedly responded with just two words – “Mind blowing.” Apoorva further shared that despite returning around 2:30-3:00 AM, Bachchan was back on set at 5:30 AM sharp, only two and a half hours later. He shared that the veteran actor would suggest renting a cinema and personally call Yash Chopra to request a screening of Bunty Aur Babli. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest and highest paid Bollywood actors and he has several achievements to his name.

Previous A Big Wakeup Call for Vishwak Sen
else

TRENDING

image
When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok
image
A Big Wakeup Call for Vishwak Sen
image
Suriya is now focused on Telugu Films

Latest

image
When Amitabh Bachchan walked into a Strip club in Bangkok
image
A Big Wakeup Call for Vishwak Sen
image
Suriya is now focused on Telugu Films
image
Understanding the New Income Tax Bill
image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer

Most Read

image
Understanding the New Income Tax Bill
image
AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer
image
Andhra Pradesh Lags Behind in Own Revenue and GSDP Growth

Related Articles

Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions