Tabitha Sukumar’s Faith Pays Off

Veteran character artist Rao Ramesh has turned the main lead for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. The film had already gained positive momentum with the pre release event that had Allu Arjun as the chief guest. Tabitha Sukumar, the wife of creative maestro Sukumar is presenting the film and this is her maiden venture, which showed her confidence in the content.

Mythri Movie Makers who acquired the theatrical rights of the film are giving it a big release today. As a show of confidence, Mythri held three premiere shows in Hyderabad and one show in Kakinada last night as they are fully trusting in the content.

The general consensus from the premieres show is that Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is a thoroughly entertaining comedy caper with middle class family emotions. Rao Ramesh reportedly stood out with his towering performance in the role of a middle aged dad.

The common talk from the premieres is that Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is a relatable comedy drama presented in a comical manner. The fun quotient worked out, it seems.

After watching the positive influx of reviews from the premieres, the director of the film Lakshman Karya and Rao Ramesh got a tad emotional. This video has started to trend on social platforms.

As Allu Arjun said at the pre release event, it is essential that content films like Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam win at the box office. Going by the response from the premieres, the film is on the right track.

The Lakshman Kaarya directorial is funded by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics. The film is releasing in theaters today.