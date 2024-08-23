Megastar on a hunt for the right Director

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara. With some extensive post-production work involved, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens in January 2025. Chiranjeevi will have one song to shoot in September and the entire shooting part will be wrapped up soon. Impressed with a story narrated by BVS Ravi, Chiranjeevi gave his nod for his next. Harish Shankar was on board to direct the film but Mohan Raja came on as a replacement soon. Now, the latest news says that Mohan Raja is out of the project.

The team of Megastar is on a hunt for the right director who can handle the script penned by BVS Ravi. Mohan Raja along with the writers and BVS Ravi spent months on the final draft. In a shock, Mohan Raja is out of the project. The reasons for the same are unknown. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project. An official announcement will be made after the director gets locked.