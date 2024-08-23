x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar on a hunt for the right Director

Published on August 23, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Pushpa 2 Kochi Event Pics
image
ETV Win Joins the Big League with KA’s Exclusive OTT Premiere
image
Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Hosted Dinner For Alliance MP’s

Megastar on a hunt for the right Director

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara. With some extensive post-production work involved, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens in January 2025. Chiranjeevi will have one song to shoot in September and the entire shooting part will be wrapped up soon. Impressed with a story narrated by BVS Ravi, Chiranjeevi gave his nod for his next. Harish Shankar was on board to direct the film but Mohan Raja came on as a replacement soon. Now, the latest news says that Mohan Raja is out of the project.

The team of Megastar is on a hunt for the right director who can handle the script penned by BVS Ravi. Mohan Raja along with the writers and BVS Ravi spent months on the final draft. In a shock, Mohan Raja is out of the project. The reasons for the same are unknown. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project. An official announcement will be made after the director gets locked.

Next Tabitha Sukumar’s Faith Pays Off Previous Kiran Abbavaram ties the Knot
else

TRENDING

image
ETV Win Joins the Big League with KA’s Exclusive OTT Premiere
image
Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Pushpa 2 Kochi Event Pics
image
ETV Win Joins the Big League with KA’s Exclusive OTT Premiere
image
Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Hosted Dinner For Alliance MP’s

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth

Related Articles

Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC