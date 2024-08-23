x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram ties the Knot

Published on August 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Kiran Abbavaram ties the Knot

Young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram who is known for films like SR Kalyanamandapam and Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru is now married. The actor has been dating an actress Rahasya Gorak for the past few years. The duo made their debut with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and they fell in love during the shoot. After dating for years, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya got married last night in a lavish resort in Coorg in the presence of their families and friends in a grand manner. They got married as per the Hindu tradition and the pictures are now going viral all over.

Kiran Abbavaram is expected to host a wedding reception for the film fraternity. Kiran Abbavaram is done with the shoot of KA, an interesting attempt which is due for release soon. The film is the costliest attempt in his career and all the theatrical, non-theatrical deals are closed. The makers will announce the official release date of KA soon. Wishing Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak a Happy Married Life.

