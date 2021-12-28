Tarak is Ambitious and Charan is Secured: Rajamouli

During the Tamil pre-release event of RRR, SS Rajamouli lauded his lead actors NTR and Ram Charan. He called them the best. “Bearing Tarak’s love is quite difficult. I fight so much with Tarak. I say that Tarak has no time sense. I want him to be present on the sets at 7 AM but he will be present at 6 AM. Having an actor like Tarak is not pride to Telugu cinema but he is a pride to Indian Cinema. Thank you Tarak for traveling with me for RRR” told Rajamouli.

Speaking about Ram Charan, Rajamouli calls him a Hero. “I have learned something from Charan. I am a person who thinks deeply about the work and I am completely focused till I complete the task. Ram Charan is a person who comes with a clear mind and a blank page. He is dedicated and thinks about my vision. I have never seen such mentality in any actor. He is quite secure about himself” told Rajamouli about Charan.

He also said that both NTR and Ram Charan are focused to reach their goals. “Tarak is ambitious and Charan is secured. They are completely opposite poles and they came like magnets and worked together for RRR” told Rajamouli.