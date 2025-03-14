TDP Revival in Telangana

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) appears to be making strategic moves to strengthen its presence in Telangana, with both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh actively working on revival plans.

Lokesh has already held detailed discussions with election strategist Prashant Kishor, a fact widely acknowledged. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has been regularly meeting with Telangana TDP leaders during his visits to Hyderabad.

Membership drives in united districts like Hyderabad, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar have seen unexpected success, sparking conversations about renewed energy in the ‘cycle party’. Rumors suggest that TDP might contest future elections in Telangana as part of an alliance with BJP and Janasena, similar to their arrangement in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid these developments, senior leader and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy made a significant appearance in Amaravati, meeting with Chandrababu Naidu at the Assembly on Thursday. Their warm reunion after a long time has triggered widespread speculation.

Nagam began his political career with TDP in 1985, winning from Nagarkurnool constituency five times on TDP ticket and once as an independent. He served as minister for key departments during TDP rule. Following some controversies and the Telangana movement, he resigned from TDP and formed Telangana Nagara. He later joined BJP (2013), Congress (2018), and BRS (2023).

According to reliable sources, the currently silent Nagam is looking to become active again using his seniority and guidance from his political mentors. With TDP becoming more active in Telangana, he reportedly plans to return to his original party and has expressed interest in the Telangana TDP president position during his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu.