TDP Secures Victory in Jagan’s Stronghold Pulivendula

In a major political storm, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has registered a decisive win in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, a region long considered the stronghold of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP candidate Latha Reddy secured 6,735 votes, while YSRCP’s Hemanth Reddy managed only 683 votes. With a staggering majority of 6,052 votes, Latha Reddy’s victory marks a significant breakthrough for the TDP in an area that the YSR Congress Party has traditionally dominated.

The result is being viewed as a symbolic moment in Andhra Pradesh politics, signalling a possible shift in voter sentiment even in the most secure bastions of the opposition YSRCP. Political analysts believe this win could further boost the ruling TDP’s morale ahead of future electoral battles, as the party works to consolidate its dominance across the state.

Counting was conducted under very strict security, with no YSRCP cadre present near the counting centre in Pulivendula. In contrast, in Vontimitta, YSRCP cadre were present at the counting booths. Ongoing counting in Vontimitta shows the TDP candidate maintaining the lead. In the first round, TDP secured 4,632 votes, while YSRCP managed 1,211 votes.

Pulivendula outcome has also ignited celebrations among TDP supporters, who see this not just as a local win but as a reaffirmation of their party’s growing political momentum.