Big Budgets Wasted on Editing Table

The audience have been quite brutal when it comes to watching films in theatres. They are quite selective and the success rate has come down. Several production houses are opting out for reshoots after watching the first cut on the editing table. Some of them are risking and are spending big money on reshoots. The films are finally ending up as cost failures for producers even after having an impressive run at the box-office.

A lot of budgets are wasted completely on the editing table. After shooting for the film, a lot of episodes are removed by the editors. A better pre-production work will control the budgets and a lot of wastage can be prevented. It is better to work on which episode works and which doesn’t work. The director and his team will have to work on pre-visualization to prevent the wastage for his producer. For most of the films, crores are wasted on the Edit Table.