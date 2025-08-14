x
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Movie News

Big Budgets Wasted on Editing Table

Published on August 14, 2025 by sankar

The audience have been quite brutal when it comes to watching films in theatres. They are quite selective and the success rate has come down. Several production houses are opting out for reshoots after watching the first cut on the editing table. Some of them are risking and are spending big money on reshoots. The films are finally ending up as cost failures for producers even after having an impressive run at the box-office.

A lot of budgets are wasted completely on the editing table. After shooting for the film, a lot of episodes are removed by the editors. A better pre-production work will control the budgets and a lot of wastage can be prevented. It is better to work on which episode works and which doesn’t work. The director and his team will have to work on pre-visualization to prevent the wastage for his producer. For most of the films, crores are wasted on the Edit Table.

