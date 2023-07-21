TDP’s goal is promoting all sections beyond caste, creed, says Lokesh

Since poverty does not have caste, religion, and region, the TDP has set the goal of promoting all sections irrespective of caste, creed and religion, observed party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

Before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Friday, Lokesh interacted with members of Kamma community at Yerraobuna Palli campsite of Kanigiri Assembly segment in the combined Prakasam district. When a majority of them said that they had a doubt whether Mr Lokesh will have any interaction in any part of the State during his pada yatra, the TDP general secretary said that he and his party always focus on eliminating poverty but on any particular caste.

“In the past 160 days I have been meeting almost all sections of people like BCs, SCs, STs, Minorities, Balijas, Reddys, Brahmins and Vysyas and have interacted with them to have first-hand information on the problems they are facing. Till now, I have not conducted any meetings with only two communities, one is Kamma and the other Marvari. So, the meeting with the Kamma community is over now,” Lokesh said.

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is instigating clashes among various communities in the name of caste, religion, and region, Lokesh said that Jagan has come to power only on caste politics. “Now he (Jagan) is destroying the State,” Lokesh remarked.

When the other States are progressing well in all sectors, AP is marching backwards which is causing concern for everyone, he stated. It is the TDP that implemented decentralisation of development, Lokesh pointed out that Jagan too supported Amaravati as the capital on the floor of the Assembly. “But he changed tack soon after coming to power and turned Visakhapatnam as the crime capital in the name of three capitals issue,” Lokesh said.

Majority of those who have given their lands for the capital are SCs, he said that Jagan has deliberately started the miscampaign that only Kammas are in the area to damage the capital region. Jagan has taken Hitler as his example, Lokesh said, adding that while Hitler had targeted the Jews Jagan had targeted the Kamma community. The TDP founder, late NT Rama Rao or TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, never targeted any community, he stated.