Teja achieves a rare feat with Mirai

Happening sensation Teja Sajja is the toast of Tollywood right now. His latest release Mirai has stormed the worldwide box office after hitting the screens last Friday. The film, which emerged as blockbuster in the first weekend itself, is running with good occupancies on weekdays. After passing the Monday test with a decent haul in all territories, the film set sights on entering the prestigious 100 Crores club which is going to be quite a milestone.

On Tuesday, Mirai witnessed a considerable drop in revenues. Nevertheless, it will shortly emerge the second film in Teja’s career to join the 100 Crores club. After delivering a smashing hit with Hanu-Man last year, Teja has once again scored another huge blockbuster with Mirai. He now boasts two back-to-back hit films under his belt. It is a rare feat for actors other than those in the top tier to score consecutive clean hits at the box office. But, Teja achieved the feat quite effortlessly. He is now on par with Natural star Nani who is the only actor in the second tier to deliver hits in a trot.

With Hanu-Man and Mirai, Teja consolidated his image and box office range. He is now game for more pan-India films in the coming days. He proved his acting calibre and became a household name in Telugu states. He is slowly establishing himself as a pan-India star because both Hanu-Man and Mirai managed to find patronage from Hindi audiences as well.