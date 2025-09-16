MIRAI Racing Towards $2.5 Million in North America

Telugu cinema’s latest visual spectacle, MIRAI, is creating waves across North America, breaking records with each passing day. The film is performing exceptionally well at the North American box office, having collected over $500K on Day 2 alone – the highest single-day gross for a Telugu film in 2025. Now, MIRAI is firmly on track to cross the $3 Million milestone in North America. The film has been grandly released across North America by Shloka Entertainments and People Cinemas.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film seamlessly blends mythology, cutting-edge VFX, and a grand cinematic vision, redefining what Indian cinema can achieve on the international stage.

Teja Sajja delivers a career-defining performance, portraying the transformation of a vulnerable boy into a powerful warrior with remarkable conviction. His screen presence and action sequences have left audiences spellbound.

Equally impactful is Manchu Manoj, whose intense portrayal of the Black Sword Villain stands out as one of the strongest highlights of the film. Adding further depth are stellar performances by Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Produced under the prestigious People Media Factory banner, the film is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. We at Shloka Entertainments are very thankful to them for giving us this wonderful opportunity.

With its universal appeal and breathtaking scale, MIRAI is resonating with audiences across languages and cultures. MIRAI is not just a film – it is a larger-than-life cinematic experience that continues to win hearts worldwide. Don’t miss the chance to witness this epic spectacle on the big screen!

CLICK HERE!! for the Mirai India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC