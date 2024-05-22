x
Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya's family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun 's Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Teja Sajja to host Kalki 2898 AD Event

Published on May 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Teja Sajja to host Kalki 2898 AD Event

Kalki 2898 AD is the next big project in Indian cinema. The film will have its release in June and the team is all set to promote the film in a grand manner. A massive event is planned today in Ramoji Film City and Prabhas will introduce his vehicle Bujji in this lavish event. Keerthy Suresh lent her voice for the vehicle which will play a crucial role in Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas will land on the stage with his vehicle and special arrangements are being made. We have an interesting piece of news about the event. Young sensation Teja Sajja will host the entire event this evening. The event will take place from 6 PM to 9 PM and this is the first big promotional event from Kalki 2898 AD.

The entire team of Kalki 2898 AD will be present for the lavish event in Ramoji Film City. The entire shoot was wrapped up and the post-production work reached the final stages. Nag Ashwin, the man behind Mahanati is the director of this sci-fi film. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film hits the screens on June 27th across the globe.

