Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Home > Movie News

Pushpa 2: The Rule Second Single Loading

Published on May 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Pushpa 2: The Rule Second Single Loading

All eyes are now focused on Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is announced for August 15th release. Pushpa’s first single from the film was a complete on Allu Arjun and the song made enough noise all over. Now, the team is all set to announce the second single from the film. The song is a romantic number shot on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The announcement time of the song will be made tomorrow. The shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently happening in Ramoji Film City in a special set.

All the shoot is expected to be concluded by June. Allu Arjun will promote the film on a larger scale across the country in the month of July while Sukumar will be busy with the post-production work of the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen playing other prominent roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and they sold off the non-theatrical rights for record prices. Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying huge expectations.

