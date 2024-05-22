Pushpa 2: The Rule Second Single Loading

All eyes are now focused on Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is announced for August 15th release. Pushpa’s first single from the film was a complete on Allu Arjun and the song made enough noise all over. Now, the team is all set to announce the second single from the film. The song is a romantic number shot on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The announcement time of the song will be made tomorrow. The shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently happening in Ramoji Film City in a special set.

All the shoot is expected to be concluded by June. Allu Arjun will promote the film on a larger scale across the country in the month of July while Sukumar will be busy with the post-production work of the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen playing other prominent roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and they sold off the non-theatrical rights for record prices. Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying huge expectations.