Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026

The Government of Telangana has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to promote electric mobility in the state. In a significant move announced on Sunday, the state government will provide 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for all categories of electric vehicles purchased and registered in Telangana until December 31, 2026.

The comprehensive exemption covers electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, taxis, tractors, and buses. The policy, issued through G.O.Ms.No.41 and signed by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, is set to take effect from November 18. This initiative aligns with Telangana’s Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030, which aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the state.

Transport Minister Ponnam emphasized the environmental benefits of the policy, stating, “We are bringing EV buses in twin cities. The EV policy, modeled after Delhi’s approach, is aimed at reducing pollution in Hyderabad. People should focus on buying electric vehicles.”

The order includes special provisions for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, offering 100% tax exemption for electric buses used exclusively for employee transportation, provided they are not used for commercial purposes.

This comprehensive exemption policy is expected to boost electric vehicle adoption in Telangana, reduce urban pollution levels, promote sustainable transportation, and support the state’s green initiatives. The policy demonstrates Telangana’s commitment to environmental sustainability and positions Hyderabad as a leading city in India’s electric mobility revolution.

