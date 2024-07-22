Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Spread the love

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi for a three-day visit. While there are multiple reasons behind CM’s visit to national capital, one major aspect on which everyone enthused is, Cabinet expansion.

Telangana Cabinet has 12 Ministers as of now, including Chief Minister. Six Cabinet berths are vacant. It has been more than seven months since Revanth Reddy took over reins as state’s CM. After initial settling period and Loksabha polls, Government is functioning in full throttle now. So, the need for cabinet expansion is urgent and important.

Immediately after coming into power Revanth Reddy announced free bus travel to women. Later during the run up to Loksabha polls, Revanth Sarkar had implemented Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme and free power to households up to 200 units. Last week Govt also started implementing flagship farm loan waiver scheme. Besides focusing on fulfilling promises, Revanth Reddy is also working on streamlining administration and taking development works. But to ensure the smooth implementation of all his policies and show results, he needs to expand his team.

Cabint seniors like Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy have already earned comand over their Ministeries and relieving pressure on Chief Minister. In spite, important Ministries like, Home, Education, Municipal Administration and Urban Development do not have Ministers and are being taken care by CM himself right now.

If administration has to go on with full capabilities and show results to people, then there is a need for cabinet expansion.

Especially Revanth Reddy has been facing severe issues regarding students and unemployed youth. Several protests are also being held by youth regarding job notifications. A full time Education Minister would definitely handle these issues better.

With Hyderabad being the Centre of development and attraction, Municipal Administration Ministry cannot go on for long without a full-time Minister. Same is the case with Home Ministry. Also there is no representation for Greater Hyderabad in Cabinet as of now.

Therefore both CM and Congress High Command, are working on Cabinet expansion. While when it will be done and who will be lucky ones will be detemined in the due course, one thing which is sure is, Telangana Cabinet will be expanded very soon and Congress High Command is working proactively on the issue with CM to finalise.

