x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Published on July 22, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!
image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Week 8 Elimination
image
HYDRA Commissioner Warns Builders
image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh

Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Spread the love

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi for a three-day visit. While there are multiple reasons behind CM’s visit to national capital, one major aspect on which everyone enthused is, Cabinet expansion.

Telangana Cabinet has 12 Ministers as of now, including Chief Minister. Six Cabinet berths are vacant. It has been more than seven months since Revanth Reddy took over reins as state’s CM. After initial settling period and Loksabha polls, Government is functioning in full throttle now. So, the need for cabinet expansion is urgent and important.

Immediately after coming into power Revanth Reddy announced free bus travel to women. Later during the run up to Loksabha polls, Revanth Sarkar had implemented Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme and free power to households up to 200 units. Last week Govt also started implementing flagship farm loan waiver scheme. Besides focusing on fulfilling promises, Revanth Reddy is also working on streamlining administration and taking development works. But to ensure the smooth implementation of all his policies and show results, he needs to expand his team.

Cabint seniors like Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy have already earned comand over their Ministeries and relieving pressure on Chief Minister. In spite, important Ministries like, Home, Education, Municipal Administration and Urban Development do not have Ministers and are being taken care by CM himself right now.

If administration has to go on with full capabilities and show results to people, then there is a need for cabinet expansion.

Especially Revanth Reddy has been facing severe issues regarding students and unemployed youth. Several protests are also being held by youth regarding job notifications. A full time Education Minister would definitely handle these issues better.

With Hyderabad being the Centre of development and attraction, Municipal Administration Ministry cannot go on for long without a full-time Minister. Same is the case with Home Ministry. Also there is no representation for Greater Hyderabad in Cabinet as of now.

Therefore both CM and Congress High Command, are working on Cabinet expansion. While when it will be done and who will be lucky ones will be detemined in the due course, one thing which is sure is, Telangana Cabinet will be expanded very soon and Congress High Command is working proactively on the issue with CM to finalise.

Dnr

Next Modern Masters Trailer: Legends speak about SS Rajamouli Previous Smita Sabharwal’s Comments on Differently-Abled Individuals Spark Outrage
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!
image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Week 8 Elimination
image
HYDRA Commissioner Warns Builders
image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh

Most Read

image
YS Jagan’s Family Property Dispute and Sister’s Safety!
image
HYDRA Commissioner Warns Builders
image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look