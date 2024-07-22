x
Home > Movie News

Modern Masters Trailer: Legends speak about SS Rajamouli

Published on July 22, 2024

Rajamouli in Modern Masters
Netflix is producing a documentary on legendary Indian director SS Rajamouli with the title ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’. The series will be available on Netflix from August 2nd and the trailer of Modern Masters is out. The documentary showcases several actors and technicians who worked with him sharing their experience about Rajamouli. Legendary director James Cameron lauding Rajamouli will make your day. The documentary also narrated the journey of Rajamouli and the ace director sharing his experience about his incredible journey.

Prabhas, NTR and Ram Charan are seen sharing their experience working with Rajamouli. The glimpses from his films too are shown in the trailer. Rajamouli himself narrates his story in Modern Masters. NTR said “This person has been born to make films that haven’t been told”. Prabhas calls him “A Mad Person”. Ram Charan said “Sometimes I am shocked”. Rajamouli ends the trailer saying that “The only thing is that I am slave to my stories”. Rama Rajamouli and MM Keeravani too are seen sharing their experience as the family members of the legendary director.

