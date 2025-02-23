x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix

Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is making concerted efforts to attract Tesla, the American electric vehicle (EV) giant, to set up a manufacturing unit in the state. Tesla aims to produce affordable electric vehicles for the domestic market, and the state government is keen to facilitate this initiative. A Tesla representative team has already surveyed land parcels in the combined Nellore district and other Rayalaseema districts, signalling serious interest in the region.

Andhra Pradesh has a competitive edge in this race due to its readily available land banks. The state has already acquired around 15,000 acres in the Nellore and Tirupati districts as part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor. This pre-acquired land could significantly reduce the time required for land acquisition and resettlement, making the state an attractive option for Tesla. Additionally, the proximity to Krishnapatnam Port and the upcoming Ramayapatnam Port, along with the planned Daggadarthi airport, enhances the logistical appeal of the region.

However, Andhra Pradesh faces stiff competition from other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, which are also vying to attract Tesla. Maharashtra, where Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited is already headquartered, is pushing hard to establish the manufacturing unit in Pune. Similarly, Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state with a strong industrial base, and Tamil Nadu, home to several major automobile manufacturers, are also in the race.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been proactive in its efforts to woo Tesla. During his visit to the United States, Minister Nara Lokesh held discussions with Tesla representatives in Texas, inviting them to invest in the state. The government has also sent multiple letters and held virtual meetings with Tesla officials to discuss potential incentives and benefits.

Tesla’s primary goal is to reduce the cost of electric vehicles by manufacturing them locally, thereby avoiding the 110% import duties imposed by the central government on imported cars. Establishing a manufacturing unit in India would not only help Tesla tap into the growing domestic EV market but also enhance its global brand image.

If Tesla sets up its unit in Andhra Pradesh, it would bring significant investments, create job opportunities, and boost the state’s industrial profile. The project would also position Andhra Pradesh as a key player in the global EV market, attracting further investments in the sector.

Previous Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
else

TRENDING

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Latest

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix

Most Read

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Assembly or Press Meet? YS Jagan’s Eternal Dilemma Continues!
image
How to Fix Hyderabad’s Real Estate Crisis!

Related Articles

Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025