Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Home > Movie News

The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush

Published on March 3, 2025 by nymisha

The Paradise Raw Statement: Offers Adrenaline Rush

Of late, Natural Star Nani is surprising with his choice of scripts and roles. He is making sure, each role he plays will be different from other and will be challenging for him. Currently, he is starring in director Srikanth Odela’s second film The Paradise, where he will be seen in a never-seen-before character. To give a glimpse of his character and also the premise of the movie, it’s teaser- The Raw Statement is out now.

From the first frame, Raw Statement of a mother establishes its resolute setting. It opens with a raw disclaimer and a voiceover that sets the stage. The striking visuals show a decaying slum, with ominous crows and a massive explosion marking the arrival of Nani in massy look and intense body language. His HERO belt indicates his role as the leader.

Nani is truly outstanding in his role, commanding attention with his strong screen presence. His incredible transformation to portray this new, exciting character showcases his versatility and dedication to his craft. He indeed brings out his best for the movie. The two braids and the tattoo will become the talk of the industry.

With stunning visuals by GK Vishnu, a thrilling score by Anirudh Ravichander, and brilliant direction from Srikanth Odela, The Raw Statement offers adrenaline rush.

The world-building, character evolution, and exceptional production values from Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas lay a strong foundation for a thrilling cinematic experience that is bound to resonate across languages and cultures.

The Paradise is planned for release on March 26, 2026.

